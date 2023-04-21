Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7719 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Wilmar International Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of WLMIY opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.
About Wilmar International
