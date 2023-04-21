Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDS opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,445,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,188,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

