Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 4.9 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

