Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,592 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,868. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

ZM stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

