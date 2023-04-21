ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after buying an additional 1,513,857 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,647,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,645,000 after buying an additional 1,056,081 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

