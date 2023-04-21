Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $2,920,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

BAH opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

