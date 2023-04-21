Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 524,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 202,614 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 580,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

