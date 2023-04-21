Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $39.47 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

