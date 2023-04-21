Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after buying an additional 2,937,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after purchasing an additional 980,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 903,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

