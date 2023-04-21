Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $416.70 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

