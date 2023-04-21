Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.79 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in APA were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of APA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 23.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $37.70 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

