Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

GPN opened at $109.10 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 247.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

