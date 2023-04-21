Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 285 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 672,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,140,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $208.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

