Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,669 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

