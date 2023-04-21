Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,010,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,260,000 after acquiring an additional 334,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $56.28 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

