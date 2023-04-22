2,837 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

