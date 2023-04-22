6,267 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.0 %

GM stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.