89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 507,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,990,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.
89bio Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of 89bio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
