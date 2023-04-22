Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

