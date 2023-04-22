ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 187,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 800,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $570.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.16.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 827,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 589,527 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

