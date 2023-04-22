AES (NYSE:AES) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of AES opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AES by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

