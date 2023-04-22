Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Major Shareholder Ainos Inc Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Ainos Inc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,926,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ainos Stock Down 0.8 %

Ainos stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Ainos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Ainos alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ainos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Ainos at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc is a diversified medtech company, which engages in the development of medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. Its Medtech Solutions include COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, VOC POCT Ainos Flora, VOC POCT Ainos Pen, VOC POCT CHS430, Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, and Synthetic RNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.