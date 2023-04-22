Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 302 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,733,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.82.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.94.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $119.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

