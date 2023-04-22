Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at B. Riley Financial

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley Financial currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

