Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,895 shares of company stock worth $2,101,880. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

