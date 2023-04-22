Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 429,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 942,953 shares.The stock last traded at $16.24 and had previously closed at $16.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $483,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $483,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,361,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,612,706.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,997 shares of company stock worth $968,055,413. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

