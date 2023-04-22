AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 390,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 208,202 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.12.

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 53.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after buying an additional 801,538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,037,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 515,213 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 416,132 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 1,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 643,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

