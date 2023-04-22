American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Director Buys $40,000.00 in Stock

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) Director Bradford A. Phillips acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,315 shares in the company, valued at $126,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

