American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,982 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,409.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 534,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,341.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYC opened at $12.88 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Strategic Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Strategic Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.