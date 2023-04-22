American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,982 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,409.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 534,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,341.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYC opened at $12.88 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
