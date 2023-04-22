Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 6,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 16th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $144,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

