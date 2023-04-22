AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMREP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

