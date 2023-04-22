ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on the stock.

ANGLE Price Performance

AGL opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.75 ($2.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -360.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Get ANGLE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian F. Griffiths acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,875 ($13,457.49). 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.