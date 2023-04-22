Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 271,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.35 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

