APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,863.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

