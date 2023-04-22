AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in March

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 664,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of APPF opened at $133.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 0.97. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $135.81.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

