Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of APDN opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Featured Stories

