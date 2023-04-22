Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of APDN opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
APDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
