Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.