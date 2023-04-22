ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

