ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $300.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $304.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.