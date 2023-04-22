ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

