ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 187 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

