ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

