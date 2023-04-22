ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,665,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

