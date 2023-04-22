ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $400,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

