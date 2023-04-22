ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $408,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.