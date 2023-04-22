ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in M&T Bank by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTB opened at $124.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.45. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.