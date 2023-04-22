ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $763,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.