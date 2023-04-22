ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 62.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

