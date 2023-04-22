ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 287 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $226.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $241.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

