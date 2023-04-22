ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 542 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

